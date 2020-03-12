Governor Northam declares state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gestures during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Thursday, in response to the continued spread of coronavirus.

“Our top priority is to make sure Virginians stay safe and healthy, and that our response to this situation leaves no one behind,” said Northam.

“From our health department to our schools, to our hospitals, to our transit systems, Virginia’s agencies and institutions have been thoroughly planning for every scenario. This emergency declaration will ensure we can continue to prepare for and appropriately respond to Virginians’ needs during this time.” Governor Ralph Northam

Northam also stated additional measures to ensure the health and safety of all Virginians:

Limit state employee travel and implement telework policies

Cancel public gatherings and large events

Long-term economic planning

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the FREE LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.