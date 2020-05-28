Governor Hogan’s handling of COVID-19 crisis earns him high marks from Marylanders

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland public opinion survey finds high approval ratings for Governor Larry Hogan’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. This is despite protests in Annapolis against his management of a pandemic survival plan and lawsuits filed by legislators from his own party questioning his executive power.

Gonzales Research found that more than four out of five surveyed think Hogan has managed the public health well. Interestingly, Democrats give the Republican governor higher marks than Republicans do. The state Republican chairman says the governor has a tough balancing act and legislators who work with him at the General Assembly in Annapolis agree.

[RELATED: Outdoor dining, youth sports resume in Maryland starting May 29 at 5 p.m.]

“I think the governor has, under the circumstances, done an overall good job,” says Delegate Mike McKay (R – Allegany and Washington counties). “We in the legislature will be taking a hard look at the pros and cons and carefully evaluate the data.”

For Hancock Town Manager Joe Gilbert, it’s an exercise of patience anticipating when business can get back into full swing. But he is proceeding with big plans as summer approaches to attract tourists to the Potomac River recreational trails easily accessible from Hancock’s main thoroughfare.

The one region where the governor’s popularity is lagging is in the Maryland suburbs outside Washington, D.C. But that is where the positive COVID-19 testing is highest.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM