Governor Hogan updates the state on coronavirus

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference Wednesday updating the public on the status of coronavirus globally and what that means for Maryland residents.

Maryland is currently operating under a state of emergency, this will allow the state access to specific resources increasing overall preparedness.

“With this declaration, I am officially authorizing and directing the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.” Governor Hogan

Maryland currently has nine confirmed cases of the virus, six cases in Montgomery County, two cases in Prince George’s County, and one case in Hartford County. According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), there are a couple of steps we should be taking to prevent coronavirus:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you’re sick

Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently

Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

During the press conference, Hogan urged the cancellation and postponing of any mass gatherings or large events. He also stated residents should begin to prepare for an interruption in their normal schedule for a period of time, which could include the cancellation of schools or working from home. Already, Hood College in Frederick has extended its spring break and will have online-only classes on March 23.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a global health pandemic.