Governor Hogan postpones Maryland primary election

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Saying his decision was made to balance the public health with the democratic values of free and fair elections, Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday postponed the April 28 Maryland primary election until June 2.

The coronavirus pandemic drove his decision. By Tuesday morning the state had 57 reported cases.

The exception to his decision will be the special election for the Seventh Congressional District to fill the vacancy left by the death of incumbent Elijah Cummings (D). And that election will be conducted entirely by U.S. Postal ballots, something other states have done but this is new to Maryland.

Washington County Elections chief Barry Gordon says where vote-by-mail has been practiced, it actually increases turnout. He explained, though, the logistics of the governor’s postponement outside the congressional special will involve some juggling: the printed ballots already have the April 28 date on them and will have to be redone.

Part of the governor’s decision was based on the need to continue “social distancing,” to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. He also noted that most election judges who work polling places are over 60 years of age, the population most vulnerable to infection.

But the new election calendar was one of several announcements the governor made from the capital. The Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown, will move from its May date at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course to September.

The governor also suspended driving tests at the Department of Motor Vehicles. He said he is asking President Trump to delay the compliance deadline for the Real ID program.

Other changes the governor has ordered: At BWI Marshall International Airport only ticketed passengers and employees displaying ID badges will be allowed at the facility.