Governor Hogan announces order enforcing residents to stay at home

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced an executive order enforcing all residents to stay at home.

This was announced at a press conference earlier Monday morning as the number of positive COVID-19 cases spiked to over 1,400. Hogan says the order will be enforced starting at 8 p.m. Anyone who does not follow the order could face a misdemeanor and/or imprisonment.

The stay at home directive does not apply to essential employees, including nursing, law enforcement and some of those working in the food industry.

“No Maryland resident should be leaving their home, unless it is for an essential job, or unless it is for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention or for other necessary purposes,” the governor stated.

Hogan also said the DC area could see numbers compared to New York and the Tri-state area if measures aren’t taken to slow the spread of the virus.