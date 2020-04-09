Gov. Justice confirms WV’s fifth COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WV. Gov. Jim Justice says a fifth death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in West Virginia.

The governor says the 89-year-old woman was a resident of Sundale Nursing Home. Justice asked West Virginians to join him and his wife in keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Justice also announced he is signing an executive order for public and private golf courses to take additional steps to maintain social distancing, such as golfers riding one to a golf cart unless both riders reside together. The order also allows municipalities to hold their local elections the same day as the state election.

Justice also warned the state of tax scams going around the state mainly targeting the elderly. He said to be wary of emails, calls and text messages asking for personal information as the state will not be calling asking for this information.