Gov. Jim Justice gives 11 a.m. update on coronavirus in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Yesterday, Justice said Workforce West Virginia is working faster to get unemployment checks to people in the state as getting people their checks is a top priority.

Major General James Hoyer also announced the WV National Guard received a donation of 10,000 face shields the national guard is currently assembling to get to healthcare workers on the frontline.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms as of 10:00 a.m., on April 17, 2020, there have been 18,681 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 754 positive, 17,927 negative and 13 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus include Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (39), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (101), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (40), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).