Gov. Hogan launches statewide strike teams for Maryland COVID-19 response

(WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan provided an update to the state’s COVID-19 response efforts on April 7.

He announced the creation of coronavirus strike teams, which are made up of members of the National Guard, local and state health department representatives, and hospital systems.

Hogan also said during the 1:30 p.m. briefing that he directed the state’s department of health to publish coronavirus testing data that includes a demographic breakdown of race and ethnicity.

As of April 7 at 10 a.m., the Maryland Department of Health reports:

  • 4,371 confirmed cases statewide
  • 27,256 negative test results statewide
  • 1,106 hospitalizations statewide
  • 288 people released from isolation
  • 103 deaths statewide

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths) via Maryland Department of Health:

Allegany7 cases
Anne Arundel370 cases(8) deaths
Baltimore City459 cases(9) deaths
Baltimore County652 cases(11) deaths
Calvert41 cases(1) deaths
Caroline11 cases
Carroll159 cases(16) deaths
Cecil 41 cases(1) deaths
Charles136 cases(2) deaths
Dorchester3 cases
Frederick151 cases(4) deaths
Garrett3 cases
Harford59 cases
Howard236 cases(3) deaths
Kent8 cases
Montgomery871 cases(21) deaths
Prince George’s1,020 cases(26) deaths
Queen Anne’s15 cases
St. Mary’s46 cases
Somerset4 cases
Talbot8 cases
Washington44 cases
Wicomico17 cases(1) deaths
Worcester10 cases

