Gov. Hogan launches statewide strike teams for Maryland COVID-19 response

(WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan provided an update to the state’s COVID-19 response efforts on April 7.
He announced the creation of coronavirus strike teams, which are made up of members of the National Guard, local and state health department representatives, and hospital systems.
Hogan also said during the 1:30 p.m. briefing that he directed the state’s department of health to publish coronavirus testing data that includes a demographic breakdown of race and ethnicity.
As of April 7 at 10 a.m., the Maryland Department of Health reports:
- 4,371 confirmed cases statewide
- 27,256 negative test results statewide
- 1,106 hospitalizations statewide
- 288 people released from isolation
- 103 deaths statewide
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths) via Maryland Department of Health:
|Allegany
|7 cases
|Anne Arundel
|370 cases
|(8) deaths
|Baltimore City
|459 cases
|(9) deaths
|Baltimore County
|652 cases
|(11) deaths
|Calvert
|41 cases
|(1) deaths
|Caroline
|11 cases
|Carroll
|159 cases
|(16) deaths
|Cecil
|41 cases
|(1) deaths
|Charles
|136 cases
|(2) deaths
|Dorchester
|3 cases
|Frederick
|151 cases
|(4) deaths
|Garrett
|3 cases
|Harford
|59 cases
|Howard
|236 cases
|(3) deaths
|Kent
|8 cases
|Montgomery
|871 cases
|(21) deaths
|Prince George’s
|1,020 cases
|(26) deaths
|Queen Anne’s
|15 cases
|St. Mary’s
|46 cases
|Somerset
|4 cases
|Talbot
|8 cases
|Washington
|44 cases
|Wicomico
|17 cases
|(1) deaths
|Worcester
|10 cases
