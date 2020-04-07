Gov. Hogan launches statewide strike teams for Maryland COVID-19 response

(WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan provided an update to the state’s COVID-19 response efforts on April 7.

He announced the creation of coronavirus strike teams, which are made up of members of the National Guard, local and state health department representatives, and hospital systems.

Hogan also said during the 1:30 p.m. briefing that he directed the state’s department of health to publish coronavirus testing data that includes a demographic breakdown of race and ethnicity.

7a) Three different types of strike teams: testing teams, assistance teams to determine equipment and triage needs for residents, clinical teams to include doctors, nurses, to provide care and avoid unnecessary transport to hospitals. — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 7, 2020

As of April 7 at 10 a.m., the Maryland Department of Health reports:

4,371 confirmed cases statewide

27,256 negative test results statewide

1,106 hospitalizations statewide

288 people released from isolation

103 deaths statewide

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths) via Maryland Department of Health: