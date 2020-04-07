Gov. Hogan requests additional COVID-19 demographic data

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) announced the state will now ask for additional demographic information from labs reporting COVID-19 test results.

He wants the State Health Department to release additional racial and ethnic data on COVID-19 patents. This comes after lawmakers across the state asked the governor to do so, including several Montgomery County Council members.

Council member Evan Glass reacted to the Governor’s announcement on Twitter, saying in part: “We know that this crisis is having a disproportionate effect on communities of color, which is why this information is so critically important. “

Gov. Hogan says there may be gaps in the data due to privatized testing.

