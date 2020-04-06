Gov. Hogan orders new precautions, practices at nursing homes

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) ordered additional protections for those working in nursing homes across the state Sunday evening.
The decision came after the health department confirmed cases of COVID-19 in more than 80 nursing facilities statewide.
Nursing home staff who come in direct contact with patients are now required to wear a mask, gloves, gown and eye protection. Testing for coronavirus in patients and staff at these facilities will now be expedited through state labs.
Nursing homes will now designate specific personnel to work with COVID-19 patients.
Failure to comply with the governor’s order is punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to a year behind bars.
