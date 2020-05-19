Gov. Hogan launches Caregiver Services Core to help at-risk seniors

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) announced a new initiative to help seniors in need of care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state says many caregivers are no longer able to provide services to seniors in need due to exposure risk or illness. The state’s Caregiver Services Corps will be made up of volunteers who can provide services to older Maryland residents.

This expands on services the state is providing to those in long-term care facilities and nursing homes during the crisis. The state, along with several counties, have formed response teams specializing in providing assistance at congregate living facilities.

The state says seniors and their loved ones can request caregiver services by calling 2-1-1 to be connected with a volunteer.

