Gov. Hogan announces all non-essential businesses must close at 5 p.m.

Hogan to speak live at 11 a.m.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan updated Marylander’s on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 23 and ordered all non-essential business to close at 5 p.m.

Hogan enacted an executive order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Unless you have an essential reason to leave stay in your house,” says Hogan.

Hogan acknowledged individuals who are not taking the virus serious and going against recently mandated advisory.

“If you are in engaged in this kind of activity, you are breaking the law and you are literally endangering the lives of your family, your friends, and your fellow citizens.” Governor Larry Hogan

This is a developing story and will be updated.