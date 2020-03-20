Live Now
Gov. Hogan: First infant and teen with COVID-19 confirmed in Maryland

The governor requests spring breakers to self-quarantine for 14 days

New York University student Hector Medrano, of Los Angeles, checks in for his flight using a touchscreen Saturday, March 14, 2020, at jetBlue’s terminal in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Medrano is traveling home during the school’s spring break, and opted to wear a face mask as he travels to protect himself. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Two-thirds of the coronavirus patients in Maryland as of Friday are between the ages of 18 and 64, Governor Larry Hogan said.

The governor is requesting that all spring breakers who traveled to self-quarantine for the next 14 days after returning and avoid people over the age of 60. “If you ignore this recommendation, you are endangering yourself and the health of others,” Hogan said. He also requested for people to avoid crowds, playgrounds and pavilions.

Friday morning, the governor confirmed two of the state’s new COVID-19 patients are the first infant to be infected and the first teenager to be infected. There are 149 confirmed cases in the state at this time.

“If every single Marylander steps up and does their part by making sacrifices now, it will slow the spread of this virus and save lives,” Hogan said.

The governor said he will review the state’s coronavirus response this afternoon with the full state cabinet.

