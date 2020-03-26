Gov. Hogan extends break from school due to public health emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Wednesday said schools in the state will remain closed until April 24 and possibly longer, depending on the severity of the contagious coronavirus.

At a State House press conference, the governor was joined by state school superintendent Karen Salmon who said she is “going to look at all kinds of creative solutions” to educate students, especially those with disabilities.

On Monday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam closed schools for the rest of the academic year. It is possible Maryland could resume classes to be conducted over the summer months but the governor said he is focused on the immediate crisis.

As of Wednesday, Maryland had 423 positive cases of coronavirus, up 74 from Tuesday. It was the largest jump in the state so far since the beginning of the public health emergency. The governor noted that less than three weeks ago, the state had just three positive tests for COVID-19.