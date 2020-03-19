Gov. Hogan announces additional measures to stop COVID-19 spread

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In a press conference this morning, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) announced a series of additional efforts the state is implementing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hogan urges Marylanders to stay off of public transportation like trains and buses. The governor also announced the decision to close enclosed malls and entertainment venues.

The state will allow alcohol carryout and delivery from restaurants, for the time being. There are now more than 350 meal pickup sites for students across Maryland.

There will be limited access to BWI airport, with access only for workers and ticketed passengers. The state has also declared that no gatherings of more than ten people will be permitted.

“Some people are treating this like a vacation or a spring break, with parties and cookouts and large gatherings at some of our parks. Let me be very clear, if you are engaged in this type of activity, you are in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders,” Gov. Hogan said.

Hogan also encouraged people who can donate blood to make a contribution to the Red Cross.