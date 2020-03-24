Giant, Martin’s pharmacy updates during pandemic

CARLISLE, Pa. (WDVM) — Giant and Martin’s grocery stores made changes Tuesday to protect their pharmacy clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- All in-store pharmacies will open at 6 a.m. each Wednesday to accommodate older and immunocompromised members of the community.
- Senior customers can now pick up their prescriptions using the GIANT Direct or MARTIN’S Direct parking spaces at their local store.
- The prescriptions will need to be paid for (by credit card) in advance by calling the pharmacy. Once the customer arrives at the store, they call the pharmacy regarding their prescription pickup. A pharmacy team member will then deliver the prescriptions to the customer’s vehicle, verifying the customer’s information while having them sign in order to receive.
- The GIANT Company is now offering UPS mailing of prescriptions.
- The prescriptions will need to be paid for (by credit card) in advance by calling your local GIANT or MARTIN’S pharmacy. The prescription will arrive in two business days and there will be no shipping charge at this time.