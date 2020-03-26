German-based company ships its tests to detect COVID-19 to the U.S.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A German-based company, QIAGEN, is shipping its tests to detect coronavirus to the United States.

The tests are available to the health care industry under a brand new policy by the Food and Drug Administration. Administering the tests would take less than a minute and results would be available in about one hour. According to a press release, the company’s testing system can differentiate the novel coronavirus from 20 other respiratory viruses. QIAGEN is currently awaiting full FDA approval due to the public health emergency. QIAGEN Head of Communications, Thomas Theuringer said, “It supports 1.5 million tests right now, and will support 20 million tests per year, by the end of the month.”

The actual tests for COVID-19 are being manufactured in Spain and Germany. The facility in Germantown will be utilized for other types of viral testing.