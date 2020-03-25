Gas attendants and social distancing: the only gas station in Beckley where you can stay in your car

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians are advised to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, people still need gas and gas stations remain open.

If you are nervous about catching COVID-19 at a gas station and touching the pumps, a local gas station is keeping people safe through customer service.

It is a service folks at this gas station provided for 40 years, but now, it is appreciated more than ever. Paul Chambers is the Manager at the Liberty Gas Station, connected to RT Rogers Oil on Eisenhower drive.

“We’ll come out to your vehicle, you pull up and we’ll ask you do you use credit card or cash… We try to attend to your needs if you need gasoline or diesel fuel or what have you,” said Chambers.

RT Rogers oil and gas station is the only gas station in Beckley where an attendant will pump your gas. They will even check your oil and put air in your tires.

Since customers can stay in their vehicle, less people are touching the pumps and coming into contact with each other, which can be a huge help in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

To the employees at the gas station, it is just good customer service, but the practice has a whole new value during this pandemic. With gloves on, attendant Frank greets customers and handles the pump for them, limiting their exposure to germs.

“We’ve been wiping them down, making sure that they’re clean,” said Frank. “They say you can’t stop living, you’ve got to keep doing what you can do… just like our pastor said, ‘you can’t be afraid’.”

Attendants are there from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pumps are open 24/7.