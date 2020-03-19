Funerals impacted by COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Funerals serve as a time to gather and remember the life of a loved one lost. Due to the CDC’s COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the ability to hold regular funeral services has been heavily impacted.

The CDC’s guidelines allow gatherings of no more than ten people. Funeral homes in Maryland say they’ve had some leniency in the number of people able to attend funeral services. However, for the most part, they are having to come up with innovative ways for people to still participate in honoring their loved ones’ departure.

“We have had some visitations where we had people parked in their cars and waited in their cars until we invited them in so that was one way we worked out one visitation. With other ones, it’s just been that we stagger times. We’ve had times where it’s just family and we’ve had times where it’s just friends,” said Douglas Fiery, Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home Director and Owner.

Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home says that they are thankful that most people have been understanding of the regulations put in place.