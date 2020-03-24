Ft. Detrick to close Veterans Gate, Linen Lane during COVID-19 outbreak

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Gates at Frederick’s Fort Detrick will be closed until further notice.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Veteran’s Gate, and at Forest Glen, Linden Lane will close. Brookville Gate will be open 24/7 and any vetting operations at Forest Glen will take place at the Brookville Gate. Officials say they are working with limited staffing.

“We’ve got a whole lot of efforts ongoing here for COVID-19 and basically we shut it down,” said Public Affairs Officers Lanessa Hill. “Majority of our employees are teleworking now, and so to alleviate some of the stress among the guards there, and obviously there is going to be less traffic coming through, we decided to shut one down.”

Officials say, there is a possibility that some guards may be deployed with the Maryland National Guard .