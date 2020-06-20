FSK Mall reopens for business

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Operating uder reduced hours and new guidelines on saturday, customers walked through the shops of the Francis Scott Key Mall for the first time since they closed their doors in March.

FSK Marketing Coordinator Angela LaPadula said the staff spent the time cleaning and preparing the mall to reopen safely for their customers.

“Coming into the store for the first time, all of the retailers are all wearing masks, they’ve got plexiglass by the registers, cleaning after every customer,” LaPadula said. “Our team really went through and cleaned from top to bottom over the past couple months. We’ve got sanitizer stations throughout the mall, we’re handing out masks right here at the security station.”

Erin Davis came into the mall with her family on Saturday and said they were a bit hesitant, but are happy the mall is taking the steps towards getting back to normal.

“I mean we always take the proper precautions when we go out anywhere,” Davis said. “As soon as we get in the car we always use hand sanitizer, wash our hands. So yeah, I feel safe.”

Although not everything inside the mall is open for business. Common room furniture has been removed and the play areas have also been closed off to the public.

“We ask people just to kind of come in, shop for what you need and leave,” LaPadula said. “We definitely don’t want people like hanging out or anything right now just to really be careful.”

Shoppers can still go online to participate in curbside pickup options for their purchases if they’re not comfortable entering the mall.

Lapaudula said some stores are still closed, but are expected to be open for business in the coming days.