From COVID waves to a COVID freefall: Has the DMV rounded the corner in the pandemic?

Our conversation with top health officials in Virginia, Maryland, & West Virginia on where the region stands in its fight against COVID-19

(WDVM) — Across the Tri-State region, and in Washington D.C., COVID-19 metrics are on a consistent decline across the board, and the pandemic is looking more and more like a thing of the past.

Just this week, Maryland announced the lowest number of coronavirus cases confirmed in one day since March of last year. The number of residents in a hospital with COVID-19 has dropped well below 500, and the state’s positivity rate has dipped down to less than 2 percent.

Over the past week in Washington D.C., there hasn’t been one day with over 50 new cases. Most businesses, from restaurants to places of worship and retail stores can operate at 100 percent capacity with no social distancing requirements.

In Virginia, the positivity rate has slipped beneath 3 percent, and all capacity and social distancing restrictions are being lifted this weekend after only 76 new cases were reported this past Monday throughout the whole state. It’s the same story in West Virginia — over the past 7 days, not once has there been more than 220 confirmed cases in a single 24-hour period.

Check out the video above for our conversations with the Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Daniel Carey, the Maryland Secretary of Health, Dennis Schrader, and West Virginia Health Officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad.