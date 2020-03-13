Frederick County, Va. schools closing March 16-27

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia will close from March 16 to March 27, due to community concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The school system said this closure includes canceling all extracurricular activities. Any 12-month employees and essential staff are still required to work during this time. There will not be online classes for students this week, however, staff will receive training on March 20 to prepare for online learning opportunities with students, according to the schools.

The schools will be considering options for students who don’t have access to high-speed internet at home. The school system said while they decided to close temporarily, they do not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for closing schools, which are outlined as follow:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided school divisions with guidance on when to consider closing schools due to COVID-19. The three areas to consider when determining whether to close schools include: (1) a school based COVID-19 case; (2) significant student and staff absences; and (3) a larger community mitigation strategy undertaken in collaboration with the local health department. Frederick County Public Schools (Virginia)

Detailed information about COVID-19 and the school division’s response to the outbreak is available at http://bit.ly/FCPSCOVID19.