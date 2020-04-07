Frederick County TransIT requesting passengers wear masks

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Beginning on Thursday, April 9th, TransIT Services of Frederick County is requiring all TransIT passengers to wear a mask or facial covering in order to board.

TransIT is taking steps to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Frederick County. Passengers must wear a mask or facial covering that can include:

A surgical mask

A homemade mask

A scarf

A piece of clothing used to cover one’s mouth and nose

Passengers who do not follow this guideline will be denied TransIT service.

TransIT should only be used for essential travel only. Essential travel includes: