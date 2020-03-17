Frederick County Public Libraries go digital

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Looking for a way to keep your kids entertained during this COVID-19 outbreak? Look no further than the Frederick County Public Libraries.

“We have plenty of activities that people can do from the safety and comfort of their very own home,” said Janet Vogel, Youth Services Manager at Frederick County Public Libraries. “Lots of encouragement to visit digital museums and learn about digital resources from FCPL and just a variety of fun things to do, to help kids keep a bit of structure to some of the activities that they’re doing.”

This increased digital presence will feature live-streamed story times and an expanded catalog of online resources. They will hold virtual storytimes each weekday morning at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page. Storytime will also include rhymes, songs, and puppets.

Every Monday through Friday, beginning at 8 p.m., librarians will read a chapter of Treasure Island online as well.

The library has also launched the “Spring into Reading” challenge. During this challenge, participants are asked to use Beanstack to track your reading and rewards. The challenge will run from March 18 – May 31. For more information on this challenge, click here. All of the challenges are people of all ages and they are a great way to stay connected with the world around you as we are asked to stay inside.

The library also has 398,474 ebooks, 97,485 audiobooks, 37,920 TV shows, and movies, 13 million songs, and 195 magazines, all of which are for free for any student or library cardholder.