Frederick County Health Department building closes to the public

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Department (FCHD) building will be closed to public access effective immediately until further notice.

“This action allows us to promote social distancing measures and to redirect our public health workforce to focus on COVID-19 response,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County’s Health Officer. Essential services needed for the immediate protection of public health will continue, but walk-in services will no longer be available.

The following services will continue to operate by calls only, with no walk-in service available. These services may be operating at reduced capacity:

Behavioral Health: Syringe Services Program (reduced schedule), Narcan training, treatment services, AER

Community Health Services: communicable disease investigation and surveillance, rabies, tuberculosis, HIV case management, preventive health, Safe Kids, Special Delivery, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutritional Program

Environmental Health Services: essential food service inspections, food service complaint investigations, emergency septic system repairs, rabies investigations, building permit review, limited burn permits for prior permit holders, inspection of permitted sewage disposal systems, emergency well permits, plan review, water sample, and water supply evaluations

Developmental Center: dental clinic, audiology and Infants & Toddlers

Public Health Preparedness

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program

The following services will continue to operate by appointment only, no walk-in service:

Medicaid enrollment: Please call 301-600-3124 to make a Medicaid enrollment appointment.

Qualified Health Plans: The Coronavirus Emergency special enrollment period will begin Monday, March 16, and end Wednesday, April 15. Coverage will begin April 1, 2020, regardless of when a qualified health plan (WHP) is selected during that time period.

Mental Health appointments for current patients.

All other services have been suspended or reduced until further notice.

The Frederick County Environmental Health Services Division has suspended wet season soil evaluations and percolation testing. No new applications for testing are being accepted for this wet season.

If you have questions please call the FCHD Environmental Health Services Division at 301-600-1715. For questions about FCHD programs and services, please visit health.frederickcountymd.gov.