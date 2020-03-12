Frederick County Executive temporarily closes all senior centers

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — All Frederick County, Maryland senior centers will be closed to the public, said County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday. This includes all activities, programs, and events, to prevent and reduce exposure to the coronavirus among those 60 and older.

The Maryland Department of Aging requested that all counties close senior centers, and continue to provide the necessary supplies to congregate meal participants.

Gardner said, the Meals on Wheels program will continue to deliver two meals a day to homebound adults, Monday through Friday, or adults of any age with a chronic health condition or disability who meet program eligibility guidelines and live in Frederick County.

Senior Services Division offices will remain open and staff will be available to answer questions at 301-600-1234. Additional information is available by visiting www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/seniorservices.

For more information, please see the attached press release and watch the video announcement by Executive Gardner.