Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner updates public on the coronavirus

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Executive Jan Gardner is holding a public information briefing on Friday to update the public on the Frederick County government’s response to coronavirus.

The City of Frederick has declared a state of emergency in Frederick, Maryland on Friday. Gardner stated the Frederick County government will remain open but will operate with modifications effective on March 16:

County employees who are able to telework will do so

County employee travel will be prohibited

County library branches will be closed

Parks and Recreation will be closed

According to a press release sent by the city of Frederick on Friday these actions will take place as the city goes into a state of emergency:

Law enforcement operations will continue in full force

Public access to City facilities will be restricted and by appointment only

Mayor & Board of Aldermen workshops and public hearings will be occurring as scheduled

In-person public comment will not be available due to reduced public access to facilities

Quasi-judicial public meetings and workshops (which include Zoning Board of Appeals, Historic Preservation Commission, and Planning Commission) will be occurring as scheduled

All other City Board and Commission meetings will be canceled during the City State of the Emergency

Comprehensive Plan Special Workshops during this period will be postponed.

The Frederick Community Action Agency will continue to operate the health center, foodbank, and soup kitchen

Due dates for City bills, permits, licensures and citations will be extended to thirty days after the City State of the Emergency ends

City NAC meetings are suspended until the end of the state of emergency

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring the global pandemic and will be operating as usual with a few exceptions. The following changes have been made to help minimize the spread of COVID-19:

Visitations at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and Work Release Center have been suspended

Programs involving volunteers at the detention center are suspended

Fingerprinting services will be unavailable

For up-to-date information on any operational changes, follow the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook and Twitter or visit our website.

Effective immediately the following operational adjustments will be in effect:

The William R. Talley Recreation Center and all satellite facilities will be closed

All classes and programs are suspended

Parks and city-owned fields will remain open to the community; however, all gatherings in these areas should follow the Governor’s recent Executive Order on mass gatherings.

The Weinberg Center for the Arts will be closed

Please continue to follow normal flu and cold prevention practices: cough and sneeze into your sleeve/elbow, wash hands frequently, practice social distancing, and stay home from work if you are sick. Stay alert for additional information at https://www.cityoffrederickmd.gov/covid19 or call The City of Frederick Emergency Public Information Line at 301.600.1300.



This is a developing story and will be updated.