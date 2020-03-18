Frederick County, city and law enforcement are ready for COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Day by day, the effects of COVID-19 continue to spread all around the globe. The president has spoken, the governor has spoken, and now local officials in Frederick County are updating residents on their plans.

Frederick Mayor, Micheal O’Connor held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to discuss what the city will do in this state of emergency. The city has issued the following.

Anyone who can is urged to work from home.

All public meetings will be postponed.

Public access to city facilities has been restricted, unless by appointment.

“This situation requires us to work together in the best interest of our community,” said Mayor O’Connor. “I know that through these efforts we will learn that we are capable of doing things we never thought possible. We will reemerge as a more resilient community on the other side of this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, over at Winchester hall, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins talked about law enforcement’s plans for a response during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We will continue to provide the same law enforcement full law enforcement responses, provide service to the citizens, maintain a safe and secure environment operating environment at the courthouse, and maintain secure operations at the Adult Detention Center,” said Jenkins.

The sheriff says all deputies are well equipped. A few measures have been put in place to prevent spreading the virus.

All visitations at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and Work Release Center have been suspended.

All programs involving volunteers entering the detention center are suspended.

Fingerprinting Services are closed

Anyone who is booked at the center will be screened.

But whether you’re at home or going out for an emergency run, residents are urged to remember we are all in this together.

“Please make reasonable decisions in regard to need for you and your family,” said Jenkins. “Don’t hoard necessities, make sure the most vulnerable people in our county get what they need first, and please demonstrate some patience. Do what we have always done best here in Frederick County, come together when times really get tough.”