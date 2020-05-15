Frederick Arts Council raises funds for artists affected by COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick Arts Council has launched a program dedicated to helping artists facing hardship during the pandemic.

Experiencing cancelled shows, readings and other events, artists living in the Frederick area can now apply for a grant to help recoup some of their losses.

Executive Director of the Arts Council Louise Kennelly says the average grant they’re giving is about $250.

“It’s a humble amount but it makes a difference,” Kennelly said. “That $250 will go a long way.”

The criteria for artists to apply for the grant includes being a frederick county resident and having lost income related to their craft.

Frederick based artist Matt Long applied for the grant back in march and says every little bit helps when it comes to supporting the artist community.

“Every person in this whole situation is in a different potion,” Long said. “This little bit might help me with losses, or for another person it might put food on the table, it might pay another bill or something like that.”

Kennelly says the program has raised over $3,000 since it started in March and they are looking to continue helping artists into the future.