Former COVID-19 positive individuals can help by donating plasma

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Have you recovered from COVID-19? If so, you may be able to donate your plasma to help other patients.

Individuals who have recovered from the virus can donate their plasma to help researchers find treatments for COVID-19 patients. According to researchers, the plasma that comes from people who have formerly had COVID-19 contains antibodies that can attack the virus. In order to be eligible to donate, you must have proof of a positive COVID-19 test result and a negative COVID-19 test result from the recovery period.

If you do not have the negative result you must wait 28 days before donating. You also must meet all of the basic requirements to donate plasma.

Individuals who donate their plasma can be compensated for up to $400 a month through a re-loadable Visa card.