Food service employees facing COVID-19 income disparity

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Following Governor Hogan’s executive order for Maryland restaurants, bars, and movie theaters across the state to close, food service workers aren’t sure what’s going to happen next.

Restaurants across the state now have to decide what their staff can do now that their doors are closed.

Managing Partner of Benny’s Pub in Hagerstown, Billy Skomski said he held a full-staff meeting on the day of Hogan’s announcement to discuss their options.

“When you’re working as a tipped employee, your income is affected immediately, “Skomski said. “They don’t have time to wait for things to happen or to hope that things do happen.”

Skomski said his restaurant is making the most of the situation and are planning projects they can work on while their pub is closed.

Although restaurants can no longer serve dine-in food, carry-outs and deliveries are still allowed.

“I actually volunteered to do carry-out or to-go food,” Benny’s bartender Todd Jacobson said. “I don’t really have anything else to do.”