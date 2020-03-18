Food-based charities face shortages

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As COVID-19 continues to shut down businesses and people stock up on supplies, non-profits are facing possible shortages.

Some food banks and soup kitchens dealing with limited supplies are receiving extra assistance.

The Salvation Army in Hagerstown experienced assistance this week as local restaurants donated food items that would otherwise not be used.

“We’ve had restaurants, we’ve had civic clubs, we’ve had people who are catering parties and all of the sudden, that food’s going to go to waste,” Captain Jimmy Taylor of the Salvation Army said. “And they’re calling us and saying ‘can you come pick up?’”

Georgia bass of Winchester, Virginia said her local food banks are experiencing a lapse in donations.

“There were only two items to be taken that were viable,” Bass said. “The produce was so rotted, it wasn’t even fit for the animals in the yard.”

Bass said the community should be looking out for each other now more than ever.

“Make an extra portion or two and bring it to your neighbor that doesn’t have something to eat,” Bass said. “Share your bread, share your milk. Just share.”

For more information on volunteering or donating supplies, contact your local non-profits to see what shortages they might expect in the coming weeks.