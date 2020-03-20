Fitness Revolutionized, local gym owner finds unique way to work with members

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fitness Revolution in Hagerstown, Maryland is taking a different approach to helping their clients keep on track with their fitness goals; while everything is shut down because of COVID-19.

Chad Smith, Owner of Fitness Revolution, has opted to broadcast his workouts through a live stream every morning for his members, so they can follow along and engage.

He says, “People usually have work- home- and third place, so their third place is gone, so instead of straying I found a lot of my members are really trying to keep people engaged themselves also, and helping stay on track by tagging them during the workouts and asking what time that they are going to do it.”