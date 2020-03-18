First WV coronavirus patient is in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Health Department in West Virginia confirmed Wednesday that the first positive case of COVID-19 in the state is in their county.

On March 17, Governor Jim Justice informed the public of a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, only specifying that the person is from the Eastern Panhandle region. This is the region that borders western Maryland and northern Virginia.

The health department said the patient has voluntarily quarantined themselves at home and officials are reviewing “all the patient’s contacts over a period of time and contacting those individuals to trace the spread of the disease.”

The full Jefferson County Health Department‘s full statement reads:

Yesterday evening, Governor Jim Justice addressed the state and informed the public of a positive COVID-19 case in the Eastern Panhandle, which is in Jefferson County. The individual is under medical care and has been interviewed by both the County Health Officer and Health Department nursing staff, and has been voluntarily quarantined at home since first becoming symptomatic. The process now involves reviewing all the patient’s contacts over a period of time and contacting those individuals to trace the spread of the disease. The Health Department will contact you if they learn through this investigation you have had direct contact with the individual and will advise you of next steps. In the meantime, all Jefferson County residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. The County government, County schools, local venues and restaurants including the Casino are adjusting their businesses to protect the public as a result of Federal, State and local guidance. Please take this seriously, stay at home if you can and keep abreast of local announcements and information provided on our website and facebook page.

More coronavirus coverage here: Coronavirus continuing coverage on WDVM

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the FREE LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.