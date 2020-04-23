First responders surprise 8-year-old boy in Greenbrier County

Coronavirus

by: Riley Phillips

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The stay at home order is hard for everyone, especially kids who were supposed to have fun birthday parties.

Brody Brown was supposed to celebrate his birthday with a party surrounded by friends and family, but COVID-19 changed those plans. So, his parents reached out to local first responders to help pull off the ultimate birthday surprise!

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, State Troopers, Lewisburg Police Officers, White Sulphur Springs EMS, Lewisburg Firefighters, Fairlea Firefighters, and Renick Firefighters paraded past Brody’s house to wish him a happy birthday! They were followed by cars full of his friends and family.

Even during these difficult times, people are still finding ways to lift spirits and make others feel special.

Video courtesy of Kevin Brown

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories