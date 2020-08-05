FEMA is accused of sending assisted living facilities masks made from underwear fabric

The coronavirus has affected more than 335,000 residents from about 15,000 facilities in the U.S.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — FEMA is being accused of sending faulty personal protective equipment to nursing home facilities across the country.

The New York Times says over 30 members of Congress, including Congressman Don Beyer of Virginia, have asked FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor whether the organization plans to redistribute PPE. Some facilities reportedly received masks made from underwear fabric, plastic gowns without hand openings, and loose gloves kept in unmarked bags. The representatives are also requesting a timeline of when the faulty PPE was distributed, the scope of its impact, and exactly how many facilities received the PPE. They’re asking for a response by Monday, August 17.

The coronavirus has affected more than 335,000 people living in assisted living facilities from about 15,000 facilities in the United States.