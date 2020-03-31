CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — In chaotic times, the backyard garden has become a getaway for the mind. The arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere has coincided with government stay-at-home orders as the new coronavirus spreads. Gardeners say digging in the dirt has become a coping mechanism by taking away their worries, at least temporarily. Lindsay Waldrop of Anaheim, California, says she loves to see things grow and that going outside to work in her garden is therapeutic. Families also are discovering that gardening gives cooped-up kids something to do and brings variety to what has suddenly become a lot of time spent together.
Feed the soul: In chaotic times, gardening becomes therapy
