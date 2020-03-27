Farms operational under COVID-19 closures

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WDVM) – The coronavirus shutdowns are affecting almost every aspect of people’s day to day lives, but for farmers, it’s business as usual.

Whether it’s a coronavirus pandemic or anything else going on in the world, animals on farms still need to be taken care of.

Mary Creek of Palmyra farms in Hagerstown said they’re social distancing with neighbors and friends, but not much else has changed in the way their farms are operating.

“We have animals that need to be cared for every single day,” Creek said. “The cows get milked twice every day and that happens every day no matter what is going on with the current crisis or not.”

Under Governor Hogan’s orders, agriculture is considered as an essential part of the state’s critical infrastructure.

Creek said their farm like many others are still fully operating and they expect to continue filling their regular orders of milk and cheese for local grocery stores.