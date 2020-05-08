Family treatment court continues in Boone County during COVID-19

MADISON, WV (WOWK) – A program in Boone County, WV aimed at helping families impacted by substance use disorder is reinventing itself to continue operations during COVID-19 restrictions. In September 2019 Boone County launched a family treatment court. The program applies the drug court model to child protective services cases where drug use is a primary factor.

The program has over twenty participants and has been successful. Restrictions from COVID-19 have made activities such as classes, therapy sessions, meetings and visits with children more difficult.

“We’ve done a good amount of creativity and we have figured things out so they could still stay together and be engaged and still work on their sobriety. We’ve tried to think outside of the box,” said program coordinator Kelly Gadd.

The goal is for participants to tackle their addiction then after that to work on parenting and adult life skills. So far with the help of Zoom, Skype and other technology they’ve been able to stay on track.

“Boone County sometimes struggles with cell service and things like that so I was very hesitant and worried,” Gadd said. “But it has been remarkable.”

The program is one of five across the state of West Virginia.