Fairfax County Public Schools condemn “tutor pods” during virtual school year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Public School system announced that they are against the new concept of “tutor pods” that is becoming prevalent around the country.

They addressed the fact that a number of “pandemic pods” are being developed in Fairfax County. The school listed a number of reasons as to why they are not in support of the tutoring option.

The statement reminded families that tutoring pods are not a part of FCPS and therefore cannot be monitored. They also listed the requirements for school teachers to be able to tutor, such as not being able to receive compensation if the child is already receiving instruction from them at FCPS.

The school system also expressed concern that the tutoring pods would increase the gap in educational access for all students, citing that some children may not have transportation to a pod or the finances to afford extra tutoring.

This comes after a story we covered about two Fairfax moms creating a learning pod group that received over 1,000 interested Fairfax County families.

WDVM reached out to FCPS for comment, but were unable to reach them.

The full statement published on August 7 says: