Fairfax County Parks remain open during pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Although many places are closed Fairfax County Park remains open to the public.

Fairfax County Park’s indoor facilities are closed but their outdoor parks and trails are open. County Park officials said with gyms now being closed, being active outside is a great way to stay healthy and relieve stress during this pandemic.

Judy Pedersen, Public Information Officer, Fairfax County Park Authority said “We want to welcome people to our park but we must ask them to have compliance with social distancing and with small groups, this is not the time to take a team out in our fields. They’re closed for permitted use and this a time to perhaps walk with another person 6 feet away down a trail.”

Park officials said the parks will close every day at dark.