Executive Elrich: “We’re not going to go out of control in Montgomery County”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County has reached a total of 14,803 cases and 700 confirmed deaths of COVID-19.

In their weekly update, county officials announced the rates of new cases are continuing to decline with a 3-day average of 65 daily cases, compared to the average of 255 daily cases reported at the beginning of June.

County Executive Marc Elrich said despite the decline, the county will continue to take the necessary precautions.

“As you can see around the country, there are enormous spikes in this virus occurring,” Elrich said. The CDC has said this is out of control, and we’re not going to go out of control in Montgomery County.

Elrich said the state of Maryland is one of two states within the country that is seeing a decline in new cases with Maryland having a total of 67,918 cases and 3,077 deaths as of July 1st.

“We’re going to do what we need to do and continue to work with our partners to make sure that we stay safe,” Elrich said.