Emergency shelter opening at Shenandoah campus

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Rescue Mission has partnered with Shenandoah University and the county by opening an emergency shelter at Shenandoah’s old campus armory this Friday.

The shelter will provide housing, food and personal protection supplies to individuals experiencing homelessness and facing displacement because of the pandemic.

Rescue Mission Director Brandan Thomas says the shelter will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and monitor the health status of the homeless population.

“We hope to have 45 beds available by April the 20th for individuals experiencing homelessness,” Thomas said. “That shelter is set to be open through the duration of the governor’s order of stay in place”

All guests of the shelter will be screened according to CDC guidelines, including the taking of temperatures daily.