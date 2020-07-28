Dr. Fauci warns that Midwest could see a surge in COVID-19 cases

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) - West Virginia University has put a lot of thought and effort into its plan to bring students back in the fall, but many are still unconvinced it is the right decision.

WVU Senior Cherish Heard is one of those students who said she is scared to return to in-person classes for a variety of reasons. Heard said as an asthmatic, she is likely to suffer severe consequences if she is infected, plus there is the matter of her family. She is a Morgantown native who lives at home with her elderly father, she looks after her grandparents, plus her sister is about to have a child in a month.