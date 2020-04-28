Don’t delay medical attention for fear of contracting COVID-19 at the ER

The Inova Loudoun Hospital’s emergency department says patients are waiting three to four days before heading to the hospital to treat non-COVID related injuries, like cuts, broken bones, or even chest pain.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — The Inova Loudoun Hospital’s emergency department says patients are waiting three to four days before heading to the hospital to treat non-COVID related injuries, like cuts, broken bones, or even chest pain.

Medical Director Dr. Edward Puccio says the risk of delaying diagnosis and treatment is far greater than contracting COVID-19 in the emergency department or the hospital. If you go to the hospital with a broken bone, the chances of you coming into contact with someone who has COVID are slim; Inova Loudoun has set up an auxiliary screening unit to treat an overflow of patients if the ER gets busy. Once checked in, patients have the option of waiting outside or in their cars. Those with respiratory symptoms are separated — even pediatric patients with respiratory symptoms are separated from adults with respiratory symptoms.

“Our whole process is direct vetting of patients, regardless of if they have COVID or not; to get them into a room with a closed door as quickly as possible,” Puccio said.

It’s also important to remember that COVID-19 can generate symptoms of heart attack or stroke. Seek medical attention if you’re feeling numbness in your arm, slurred speech, problems with your vision, or chest pain — even if you’re young with no risk factors for heart attack or stroke.

Puccio says about two thirds of COVID patients have been well enough to go home. 40 patients — including those who were on ventilators — have been discharged since Inova Loudoun started treating COVID patients in early February. Those who need more treatment are placed in Inova Loudoun’s negative air pressure rooms. The flow of air (and the germs that come with it) do not go out of the patient’s room and out into the hallway.