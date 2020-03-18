Dominion Energy gives $1 million to aid COVID-19 response

"We're just seeing businesses close down, people not getting pay checks,what are they going to do"

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Dominion Energy charitable foundation is committing $1 million to aid COVID-19 response efforts.

The fund will support national organizations such as the American Red Cross, and those who are in need locally. The company is making it their mission to ensure that they’re able to provide for their customers during this pandemic. Dominion Energy will be committing $750,000 to nonprofits and $250,000 to the American Red Cross.

Peggy Fox, Media and Communications Manager for Dominion Energy said “We’re just seeing businesses close down, people not getting paychecks, what are they going to do they can’t pay their energy bills? We’re saying forget about it we will give you energy, we will continue to do our job each and every day and we’re going to let the non-profits figure out the best way to use the money that we give them.”

Dominion officials encourage all of their customers who may be experiencing financial difficulties at this time to contact them.