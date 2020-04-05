DIY: Easy, no-sew masks to protect against COVID-19

(WDVM)–With the CDC’s new mask recommendation, people are being told to voluntarily wear masks or face coverings when they go out in public for essential needs.

Because of a mask shortage, experts want to urge the public not to buy masks, especially N95 masks which should only be used for medical staff and patients in need. Many masks can be made at home using materials you already have, such as an old t-shirt and rubber bands.

The CDC says that wearing face masks does not replace social distancing and should be included as an extra measure.

To make your own mask, get a square of fabric large enough to cover your face. Lay the fabric flat. Fold one side of the fabric toward the middle and then do the same with the other side (going from top to bottom). Repeat this step by overlapping the folds you already made. Then, put a rubber band on each side and tuck in the ends. Pull up to your face. Place the rubber bands behind your ears. Your mask is now complete!