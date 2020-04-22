District residents receive COVID-19 update from DC Mayor Bowser

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the DIstrict bringing the total to 3,206, along with 15 new deaths.

According to Bowser, a new COVID-19 testing site will be opened on Thursday in the District, this site will be open to residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Bowser urges residents to stay home, practice social distancing, and wear masks when going out to obtain essential services.

For more information on testing centers in the District visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

