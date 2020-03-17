Dispatchers asking more questions to keep patients, first-responders safe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — When you call 911, they’ll typically ask for your location and the nature of your emergency. Dispatchers in Montgomery County are now asking more questions when you call for help.

In response to the spread of COVID-19, dispatchers will ask all callers if they have a fever or a cough so they can notify first responders to take additional precautions if needed. That information will be transmitted to fire and rescue, EMS and police on their way to get to you.

“We would use gloves anyway, in this case, we might don a mask and gloves. We’d have a mask for the patient, as well. We might approach a little differently, maintaining our social distance at first. We’ll limit the number of responders who have contact with the patient, depending on the situation,” said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. “It’s not just for the safety of first responders, but the patient, too.”

Overall, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue has seen a drop in the number of calls for service over the last several days.